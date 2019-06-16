Plans to convert Aberdeen office into flat approved

Plans to convert an Aberdeen city centre business into a flat have been given the green light.

Aberdeen City Council approved the plans at the end of last week, which will see the George Street space converted from a class two property, which has been home to a financial business.

In a decision notice issued by the authority, the flat is considered to be compliant with the local development plan, which aims to bring more residential properties into the city centre.

Developers were asked to provide bike storage as a condition.