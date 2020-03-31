Plans to close Aberdeen bank shelved due to coronavirus crisis

Plans to close an Aberdeen bank have been shelved due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Clydesdale Bank branch on Victoria Street in Dyce was set to be closed by banking giant Virgin on September 1.

The firm was planning to combine the Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank brands, leading to the closure of 22 branches across the country.

Around 500 jobs would also have been lost as part of the merger, which would have seen the remaining branches fall under the Virgin Money brand.

The closure of the Dyce branch would have meant Clydesdale customers would need to travel into the city centre for their nearest branch.

According to Virgin Money, the branch had seen a drop in around 7.1% over an 18-month period, alongside a surge in mobile banking use.

The group – formerly known as CYBG – said it would now not be going ahead with the measures “until further notice”.

Lucy Dimes, group business transformation officer at Virgin Money UK, said: “Our primary focus is on supporting our customers and protecting our colleagues during this challenging time.

“As a result of the impact of coronavirus in the UK, we have decided not to proceed with the integration changes we announced in February.”

It comes after Lloyds Banking Group last week halted plans to cut around 780 jobs and suspended negotiations with unions over more role reductions amid the outbreak.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: