Plans to change traffic light timings to cut queues in north-east town

A north-east council is to change traffic light timings in a north-east town in a bid to reduce congestion.

Aberdeenshire Council has carried out surveys on the A90 junctions beside Ellon and on South Road in the town.

Councillor Gillian Owen, who represents the community, had urged the council to look at journey times after drivers were left waiting in long queues after travelling to the town via the south junction of the A90.

The local authority’s survey revealed a time of more than 17 minutes was recorded to reach the traffic lights on South Road after leaving the A90.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

However, Aberdeenshire Council also found there were queues of vehicles on South Road at its junction with Riverside Road.

In a bid to cut waiting times, a trial change of priorities at the traffic lights will be implemented in August or September.

Mrs Owen said: “I’m delighted the council is taking notice of what we have been saying. The queues are massive and if there is anything that can be done at the traffic lights that helps the flow of traffic it is good news.”

In an update to Mrs Owen, Aberdeenshire Council said: “There may be scope to allocate some additional green time in some cycles to South Road northbound when the detection system picks up less queueing in the northbound direction.”