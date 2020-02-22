Plans to build three new homes at north-east farm

Plans have been lodged to build three new homes at a north-east farm.

The existing buildings at Alton Farm near Inverurie would be demolished to make way for the trio of properties.

The farm has lain empty for three years and the site up for sale since 2018, with no interested parties buying the land.

A report submitted with the proposals said the buildings were “structurally unsafe” and cannot make “any meaningful contribution” to the farm.

The planning statement for the project said a previous application was rejected by Aberdeenshire Council last March.

The document prepared by Aurora Planning on behalf of Gordon Lee urged the local authority to back the project.

It said: “Our client is looking to demolish the remaining parts of the existing buildings and to replace these with three new houses within the same footprint with a shared access.”