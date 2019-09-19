Plans to build second course at Trump’s north-east resort backed

Planners have backed a bid to build a second golf course at Donald Trump’s north-east resort.

Councillors are set to discuss the proposals for the Menie Estate near Balmedie at a meeting of the Formartine area committee on Tuesday.

Trump International Golf Links Scotland put forward proposals for the second 18-hole course in 2015 saying they were an “integral component” of the resort.

Officials at Aberdeenshire Council have recommended councillors approve the development next week.

Sarah Malone, executive vice president of Trump International Scotland, said they were “committed to delivering” its original vision for the site

She said: “We have already built what is widely recognised as being one of the greatest golf courses in the world and have delivered on our promise to create an internationally-renowned links that draws tens of thousands of golfers and visitors to the north-east of Scotland.

“The second golf course, designed to the same world-class standards, will be a tremendous addition to the site.

“Alongside the residential and rental homes, hotel cottages, retail and sports facilities to be determined by Aberdeenshire Council next week, we remain fully committed to delivering on our original vision for the site, despite the many obstacles that have been thrown at us.

“The Trump Organisation has invested over £100 million to date and, as we have always said, this is a long-term, multi-phased project, and the two major applications before the council represent over £150m of further investment and is evidence of our commitment and desire to cement Trump International Scotland’s reputation as a world-leading golf, leisure and lifestyle destination.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A report to councillors said: “In order to realise the maximum economic and social benefits of the development and support the settlement statement intention of transforming the area into a high-quality lifestyle, leisure and global business location, the second golf course is considered to be an integral component of the overall resort package intended to be delivered on this site.

“It is understood that there will be a certain level of impact upon the existing natural environment found in this location.

“It is the opinion of the planning service that the developer has provided a golf course layout that integrates well into the landscape visually and addresses environmental concerns adequately.”

In a separate bid for planning permission, Trump International wants to build 550 homes at the site – the majority of these would be residential and the remaining 50 leisure and resort units.