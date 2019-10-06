Plans to build new skatepark in north-east wood

Plans have been launched to build a new skatepark in a north-east wood.

The Aboyne Wheelers group wants to build the new facility next to Aboyne Academy at a site in Lady Wood.

It is estimated the skatepark could cost in the region of £150,000 if the plans are approved by Aberdeenshire Council.

The group will need to fundraise for money to pay for the project.

Previous plans had been launched by other groups for a skatepark in the Deeside village but they are yet to come to fruition.

Chairman of Aboyne Wheelers Steve Gardyne said submitting the proposals was a milestone.

The 46-year-old said: “There are plenty of other communities which have managed to make this happen and I don’t see why we can’t.

“We carried out a review of all possible sites – there were 24 in total and we were looking at land access as well.

“We are trying not to make the same mistakes as before and we ended up with the Lady Wood site.

“It is next to the community campus and has amenities nearby.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The group is working with Falkirk-based firm Concreate Skateparks in a bid to get the plans approved by the local council.

Members of the public have until October 31 to submit a letter in support or to object to the proposals.

Steven added: “It is a big milestone to get our planning application in.

“We are aware our proposal involves taking down some trees and we have been sensitive to the fact it is a wood all the way through our process.

“We have carried out an a economic study and tree survey and we have identified the trees that would be impacted.

“Offset planting is definitely something we can achieve.

“There is not enough money at the moment to actually build the skatepark. If we were to be successful, we would have a big push to get funding.

“My hope is we could be in a position to get through the planning process and raise enough funds in the next six months to get something started next year.”