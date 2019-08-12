Plans to build new playpark in Aberdeen scrapped after residents object

Plans to build a children’s playpark in an Aberdeen community have been scrapped after residents objected to the proposals.

Planning permission had been granted for the play equipment to be set up outside Denmore Park Social Club in Bridge of Don.

The application was submitted for the private club, which is only open for residents and guests, in April, and was approved by Aberdeen City Council at the beginning of July.

Proposals were put forward for a wooden climbing frame, slide and swings, which would be built next to the two existing tennis courts on the land.

Ninety-nine local residents responded during a recent consultation.

Of those, 44 were in favour of a new playpark being built. However, 54 other people objected to the proposals.

The trustees said the scheme would no longer go ahead due to the number of people opposing the plans.

They said in a statement: “The trustees would like to thank all those who responded, in particular those who provided constructive comments, whether they were for or against the proposal.

“The proposal will, therefore, not proceed.

“However, given the number of responses in favour of the play centre, there is clearly an appetite for the estate to provide some kind of facility for the younger residents.”

The feedback will now be used as part of discussions on any future plans for the entertainment of younger people living in the area.

The trustees have now requested that the local sports and social committee set up a small sub-committee to look at all of the suggestions made and any others that are put forward.

They added: “The sub-committee should comprise of residents that can give a balanced opinion, with a view to bringing alternative proposals to the sports and social committee for consideration.

“A number of objections were raised about the proposed site, including the potential for antisocial behaviour by youths, which led to the consultation taking place to canvass the community’s views as a whole.”

One woman, who lives close to the site in question, said in her objection: “As we already have problems with a number of youths using the existing facilities as a congregating point in the evenings, I therefore strongly object to this application.”

A second local woman also objected due to the number of youngsters already playing on the site.

She said: “We already have problems with youths congregating in or around the tennis courts and picnic tables at night.

“The proposed play area can only exacerbate the problem so I therefore strongly object to the proposal.”