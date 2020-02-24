Plans to build new nursing home in Aberdeen dropped

A developer has dropped plans for a nursing home at Blairs College.

Hermiston Securities, part of the same group as Muir Homes, plans to turn the former seminary into a five-star hotel complex with a spa, golf course and housing.

But at a meeting last week, Stewart McPhail of Hermiston told North Kincardine Rural Community Council the firm had axed plans to build a nursing home at the site.

Mr McPhail said: “The company had worked up plans in great detail, but then decided the location was somewhere they didn’t want to invest in.

“We are quite disappointed as a considerable amount of work had gone into the idea.

“But if another company came forward a nursing home is certainly in the scope for the village and that idea could be explored.”