Plans to build new nursery at Aberdeen primary school

A new nursery is to be constructed at an Aberdeen primary school.

Councillors have been urged to approve plans for the nursery at Gilcomstoun School in Rosemount.

Under the plans, the nursery would include three rooms including a Gaelic nursery, associated facilities and a space for staff.

The school was earmarked as one of several to be improved as part of the council’s commitment to increasing the number of hours of free childcare available.

The proposals for the nursery will go before councillors at Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee meeting next week.

A report reads: “The nursery has been positioned as such that it can have a close relationship with the existing school to ensure the transition from nursery to primary school is as seamless as possible, which has been outlined as a requirement by the Scottish Government.”