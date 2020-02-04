Plans to build new nursery at Aberdeen primary school approved

Plans to build a new nursery in the grounds of an Aberdeen primary school have been approved.

The early learning facility will be constructed in the playground of Kirkhill Primary in Kincorth.

It is being built to help the local authority meet Scottish Government childcare targets.

The new nursery will create 64 new places for kids in the area and is scheduled to be completed in August.

There was one objection to the plans from a local resident. The complainant claimed noise would be a problem and raised concerns about children hanging about at night and traffic and parking issues on the street.

The nursery will feature two playrooms, toilets, a cloakroom, and kitchen areas, as well as a reception, office and meeting room.

A play area is also being created and will be fenced off so it cannot be used by other pupils.

Kincorth councillor Alex Nicoll said he was pleased to see these plans taking shape.

He said: “I think it is great news for people in the area, especially those with young families.

“It is part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to expanding childcare hours and it will be most welcomed by working families in the area.”

Fellow councillor Sarah Duncan added: “It’s excellent news for parents in Kincorth that Aberdeen City Council is investing in a new nursery at Kirkhill School.

“There’s an increase in young families in Kincorth and it is important that they can easily access high-quality early years provision, which helps with child development and allows parents to stay in work.

“The new nursery, along with the proposal for new council houses on the old Kincorth Academy site and Craighill School, means that Kincorth will continue to be a safe, vibrant place for families, with good community facilities and green spaces.”

The construction of Kirkhill nursery forms part of Aberdeen City Council’s plans to expand early learning services from 600 to 1,140 hours. Councils need to provide 1,140 hours of free childcare to all three and four-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds by August 2020 to meet Scottish Government requirements.

The local authority is currently undertaking plans to deliver on this by remodelling or extending schools and nurseries at Broomhill, Charleston, Culter, Cults, Loirston, Kingswells, Kingsford, Quarryhill, Tullos, Westpark, and Woodside and new builds at Gilcomstoun, Northfield/Cummings Park, Seaton and Tillydrone.