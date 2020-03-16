Plans to build new homes in grounds of north-east castle

Plans to build five homes in the grounds of a north-east castle could be given the green light.

Ian Bruce, the managing director of Thistle Windows, is behind the scheme to to create five properties at Brucklay Castle.

The new houses would pay for the restoration of a 19th Century coach house at the site.

It was previously rejected after fears were raised about the state of a road for refuse workers.

A report to be considered by the Buchan area committee tomorrow said concerns over the road have been settled.

It said: “This proposal is acceptable in principle and, once built, will result in a building of some merit being saved, at least in the short term.

“While there were initially concerns, an amended plan has been submitted which has addressed the concerns of both waste management and roads development who have withdrawn their objections.”