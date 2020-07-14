Plans to build new gardening store at north-east supermarket

Plans have been lodged for a new north-east gardening store.

Morrisons has applied for permission to build the retail unit next to their store in Banchory.

Bradford-based HB projects have lodged the proposals with Aberdeenshire Council on behalf of the supermarket giant.

Drawings of the new retail unit, which would be based in the shop’s car park, show it would be made up of a steel frame, with a white roller door.

Documents set out some of the materials used to create the new retail unit in the Deeside town.

It described it as a “galvanised and moss green powder coated steel supplied unit” complete with polycarbonate panels.

It would also be fitted out with black gutters and a white roller shutter door at the entrance.

The unit would have lighting as well as emergency lighting in place.