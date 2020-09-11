Plans to build new council housing on site of north-east roads depot

Plans to build a new council housing development on the site of a north-east roads depot has been lodged.

Aberdeenshire Council hopes to construct four three-bedroom flats and six one-bedroom flats at the site of the depot in King Street, Huntly.

The local authority is keen to build upon its portfolio of quality affordable housing and said the site would work well to be redeveloped.

It has also made a commitment to carry out environmentally sustainable developments, and will responsibly source materials.

A design statement submitted alongside the application said: “Proposals to dual the A96 between Inverurie and Inverness by 2030 are likely to have impacts on the town but these are unlikely to affect current development opportunities.

“Future investment in transport infrastructure will increase the accessibility and attractiveness of Huntly as a place to live and will likely stimulate demand for both homes and opportunities for local employment.

“Given the increasing population and household growth, reducing social rented sector and sustained affordability pressures in the housing market alongside a constrained economic and financial climate, increasing the supply of affordable housing continues to be a key priority for Aberdeenshire.”