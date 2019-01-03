Plans to build homes on site of north-east workshop knocked back

Plans to demolish a joinery workshop and build three houses in the north-east have been blocked.

Proposals had been tabled to demolish Dykehead Workshop in Aboyne and build homes in its place, but Aberdeenshire Council has refused planning permission for the development.

The local authority’s decision notice indicated it was hoped the land could still be used for “employment purposes”.

It stated: “While part of the site has been previously developed, the wider site is not considered to be a redundant brownfield land opportunity, and therefore does not present an opportunity for further housing development in the countryside.

“Furthermore, it is considered that the site could continue to be used for employment purposes, and to date it has not been demonstrated that it is no longer required for that purpose.”

Planning documents submitted as part of the initial application had said: “The business has now downsized, smaller projects are being undertaken and the need for a workshop and storage is no longer required.”

They added the development would “regenerate this area and provide a small scale housing scheme”. Storage buildings on the site would also have been demolished under the plans.

