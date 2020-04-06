Plans to build four new flats at historic Aberdeen city centre building get go-ahead

Proposals to convert a historic office building into four flats have been given the green light.

Proposals had previously been submitted to Aberdeen City Council for the conversion of the premises at 6 North Silver Street by Diamond Property Developments Ltd.

Because of the nature of the building, listed building consent had to be given by the local authority, which has now been done.

The council’s decision notice said: “The proposed works have predominantly been designed and sited with due consideration for the historic context of the building and its features of special interest, such that the special character of the listed building would be preserved.”

The document added external vents and flues would have a “minor detrimental effect” on the building’s “special character”, however this was deemed “acceptable” to bring it into suitable use.

