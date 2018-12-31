Plans to build affordable homes in north-east town

A new affordable residential development could be built in the north-east.

A proposal of application notice was lodged with Aberdeenshire Council on December 19 regarding the affordable homes scheme.

The notice relates to land at the former Blockworks to the south of Straik Road in Westhill.

It proposes a public exhibition as part of the consultation process, which will take place at Tesco in Arnhall Business Park between 2pm and 7pm on February 6.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A full planning application has yet to be submitted for the development, however, the proposal of application notice does provide some details.

It indicated the development, if approved, would be 100% affordable and include associated car parking and open space.

It is not yet known how many homes will be built.