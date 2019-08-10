Plans to build 200 homes in Aberdeen to be discussed

Plans to erect nearly 200 homes, shops and offices will be discussed next week.

Dandara will present its vision for the Haudagain Triangle to councillors at a specially-convened meeting of the council’s pre-application forum on Thursday.

As the proposals are considered “major”, this first step is required before a planning committee decides the final fate of the application.

The developer aims to build 187 flats and 3,700sq m of office and retail space on what was once the city’s Logie housing estate.

A £30 million through-road from North Anderson Drive on to Auchmill Road is also planned and would take more cars away from the roundabout.

Homes in Logie which have been empty for a number of years have already been demolished.

Last year, Aberdeen City Council relocated 79 tenants living in the remaining properties.

Two consultations will be held to give members of the public the chance to air their views.

They will take place on March 7 and 14 at the Henry Rae Community Centre on Manor Avenue from 3-8pm each day.

Bosses at Aberdeen International Airport will also need to be consulted, both due to the likelihood of birds being attracted to the homes and the height of the blocks. Dandara declined to comment ahead of the meeting.