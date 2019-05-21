Plans to build £150 million of council housing in north-east

Plans to build £150 million of housing in the north-east have been unveiled.

Aberdeenshire Council has published its Strategic Housing Investment Plan (Ship) following feedback from the Scottish Government.

The council has laid out proposals for 2,354 homes in the next five years as part of the Government scheme, with 1,949 of the houses earmarked for social rent.

Feedback from Holyrood said the Ship “clearly fits” with the local authority’s housing strategy.

Communities committee chairwoman Anne Stirling said: “The core purpose of the Ship is to set out our investment priorities for affordable housing over the next five years and the feedback from Scottish Government is encouraging.”

Work has already started to implement the plan, which will form part of other larger-scale developments across the region.

