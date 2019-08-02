Plans to build 150 homes on site of former Aberdeen oil and gas firm

Plans are in the works to build up to 150 new homes on the site of a former oil and gas company office.

Silverburn House, on Claymore Drive, Bridge of Don, is currently in the process of being demolished.

It was bought over by firm Parklands View earlier this year for £1 million.

The site was formerly home to Baker Hughes, a GE company, and has been an onshore fixture in the oil and gas industry for decades.

However, it has lain vacant since the firm relocated its offices to Dyce.

Now, Parklands View has unveiled plans for a major residential development of around 100 to 150 homes, and potentially facilities including shops, small businesses and food and drink outlets.

A proposal of application notice was lodged with Aberdeen City Council on July 18, which outlines the prospective plans.

A consultation date has been organised for October 8, at the Sports Centre on Claymore Drive, from noon until 7pm.

However, Aberdeen City Council has rejected the initial application, stating that not enough notice was planned to be given to the community.

It added that as well as the Bridge of Don Community Council, copies should also be sent to councillors representing the ward, as well as neighbouring properties.

Development management manager Daniel Lewis said: “It is the opinion of the planning authority that the proposed consultation is insufficient for the development proposed.

“Once the required consultation has taken place, a pre-application consultation report should be produced and then submitted to the planning authority at the same time as the planning application.”

The office block was sold for a small fraction of what the building was worth several years ago, with the previous sale of the site in 2013 valued at £17.56m.

Millions of pounds were spent refurbishing Silverburn House, once home to Occidental and TotalFinaElf, before the oil slump.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The housing proposal comes after plans were lodged last month by another developer to create a new “coastal community” of 550 homes nearby.

Cognito Oak LLP, a partnership between Henry Boot Developments (HDB) and Wraith Real Estate, is behind £110m proposals to build 550 homes at Cloverhill, Bridge of Don, on land to the east of the A92 Ellon Road.

The site is made up of fields north of Aberdeen Energy Park and the AECC.

It would include a mix of flats and semi-detached, detached and bungalow properties.

There would also be sports pitches, community facilities and retail space for a convenience store, cafe and hairdresser.