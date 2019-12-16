Plans to boost attainment of north-east kids in care

Members of the Aberdeen City Champions Board are looking to close the attainment gap between care-experienced young people and their peers.

The board, which brings together care experienced young people and corporate parents, heard about the delivery of the young person-inspired mobile phone bank at the Westburn Resource Centre to tackle social isolation.

The centre previously played host to those with care experience, their families, carers and guardians on October 24 as part of Care Experienced Week.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The annual celebration encourages children and young people who are currently in care as well as those who have left formal care to feel positive about their background.

Now, members have agreed that that all corporate parents should aim to offer guaranteed interviews to care experienced young people who meet the requirements for a job.

The board also heard about the organisation of a Christmas Day dinner for those affected and discussed areas such as food poverty, employment and mental health care.