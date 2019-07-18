Plans submitted to revamp Aberdeen building society

Plans have been submitted to refurbish an Aberdeen city centre building.

Proposals for an upgrade at the Skipton Building Society on Union Street have been submitted by Rance Booth Smith Architects.

The firm wants to change the layout of the store and remove partition walls.

The property is in the Union Street Conservation Area and is a B-listed building.

A planning statement said the “majority” of the changes would be made inside the property.

The document said: “A large majority of the proposed alterations are internal and concern existing non-original elements.

“The proposals are to reconfigure the existing layout to create a different requirement of office pods, meeting areas and counters than the existing layout.

“Partition walls are to be removed and replaced to suit the new layout with a mixture of solid and glass partitions.

“The existing external shop front is to be retained and the existing external elevations are to remain the same with no alteration works planned.”

It added: “Refurbishment works will greatly improve the appearance of the building and respectfully enhance the character and appearance of the building itself and the surrounding area.”