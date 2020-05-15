Plans submitted to replace north-east army cadet base

Plans have been lodged to replace a north-east army cadet base.

The Highland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association have applied for permission to pull down their existing hut in Banff and create a new building.

Drawings for the project show the replacement for the Academy Drive headquarters would feature a drill hall, two classrooms, an office and toilets.

The existing fence around the army cadet hut would remain in place.

Inverurie-based architect firm Jam Studio have submitted the plans of behalf of the Highland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association.

Documents included as part of the proposal laid out the vision for the project.

The report which described the scheme said: “Demolition of existing cadet hut building and replace it with a new building.

“This project is being carried out on the behalf of the Highland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, which is a branch of the Ministry of Defence.”