Plans submitted to renovate historic Aberdeen pub

A historic Aberdeen pub has submitted plans for renovations after being bought last year.

The future of the Grill which has been on Union Street since 1870, was uncertain last March when owners put the property on the market.

Just a month later, it was snapped up by the Aberdeen-based McGinty’s Group, which revealed it had been added to a portfolio of businesses across the city.

As reported in the Press and Journal, plans have been submitted to alter the frontage, replace the windows – and add the words “Aberdeen’s favourite whisky bar” – refurbish the bronze panels and sign, install an LED light and repoint the stonework.

Planners will assess the scheme before deciding whether to grant permission.