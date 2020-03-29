Plans submitted to overhaul Aberdeen shopfront

Plans have been submitted to replace a shop front and fascia on a busy Aberdeen street.

The owners of Inspirations on Union Street were handed an amenity notice by the local authority last year, after council bosses said its disrepair was causing “significant disamenity” to the area.

They appealed against the decision to the Scottish Government, but it was rejected.

Now fresh plans which show the site will be rejuvenated have been submitted to Aberdeen City Council by Fitzgerald and Associates Ltd on behalf of the owners of the building.

Drawings show the outside of the shop will be repainted, with an adhesive leaded glass overlay to be installed on the top windows to improve its look.

The external vestibule will also be refitted in painted MDF board with the walls to be the same.

It is hoped to be let out to a business.