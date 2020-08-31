Plans submitted for six new homes near north-east village

Plans have been lodged to build six new houses near a north-east village.

Developer Rob Ingram has applied for permission to build half a dozen properties near Newmachar.

Oldmeldrum-based Suller and Clark planning consultants have submitted blueprints to Aberdeenshire Council for the project at Brownhills Farm.

According to a design statement, it would be a “modest residential development” and would form part of a wider scheme.