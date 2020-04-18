Plans submitted for new 5G mobile phone mast in Aberdeen

Plans have been submitted to erect a 5G mast close to a major Aberdeen road.

A planning application has been lodged by Mono on behalf of Vodafone with Aberdeen City Council to build the infrastructure at Berryden Road.

It would be located close to the junction with Berryden Park.

The plans consist of a 20-metre streetpole containing six antennae, a GPS module, two equipment cabinets and associated works.

Planning documents submitted alongside the application state: “5G rollout has begun and so Vodafone and Telefonica are in the process of upgrading their existing radio base stations in their single grid network wherever possible.

“As part of this continued network improvement program, there is a specific technical requirement to provide new 5G coverage in this area.

“An existing Telefonica and Vodafone streetworks style base station has been identified in the area, however it cannot accommodate for both operators’ latest requirements.

“In order to fit into the operator’s single grid network, a new streetworks style base station is required for Vodafone’s service in close proximity of the streetworks style base station that will be retained and upgraded for Telefonica’s service.”

The plans will go before Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee in due course.