Plans submitted for beer garden in north-east town

New plans have been submitted to create a beer garden at a north-east bar.

The owners of Clara House in Peterhead hope to open a disused area to be used as a beer garden for customers.

It will be created in a courtyard which is leased from the adjoining property owners.

If approved, the proposals will see work take place to reinstate doors to the courtyard so it can be used again.

A statement from the applicants said: “Work involved is opening block wall and reinstating double-glazed door and including area within the premises.

“We developed the area in 2005 and used it until 2010 when the lease was not renewed.

“We have now renewed the lease and want to reopen the access and reinstate the door.”

Aberdeenshire Council is also welcoming comments online regarding the application.