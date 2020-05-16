Plans submitted for 99 homes and shops in Aberdeen

Plans to create a new development of up to 99 homes and retail space in an Aberdeen community have been lodged with the local authority.

Emac Planning LLP submitted the proposals to Aberdeen City Council on behalf of Bancon Homes and William Guilds Managers, for the site at Milltimber.

The land, south of North Deeside Road, is currently used as paddocks for a livery business and farm.

If approved, it would see up to 99 residential units and retail space created, as well as necessary associated infrastructure, access, landscaping and drainage created.

A previous proposal of application notice for the site was submitted in October last year, while another proposal of application notice was lodged back in May 2017, for 60 homes and 1,225 square metres of shops and business use.

A report from Emac planning said: “The LDP identifies the land at Milltimber South as suitable for 60 homes and 1,225 square metres employment land to be delivered in the period 2017-2026.

“It should be noted that regarding retail, i.e. when assessing potential retail / office use of part of the site, the LDP Reporter observed that Milltimber is not currently well served for shops and community facilities.

“The street design responds to the local context to deliver a place that is distinctive and an indefinable part of Milltimber.

“The block structure will create an informal street pattern with landscaping used to avoid continuous frontages of housing in order to reflect the development pattern of the south side of North Deeside Road.

“The proposed streets evolve into rural routes, which are tree lined with walls and hedging enclosing large gardens.

“The proportions of these plots are critical to maintain the traditional Deeside character and the avoidance of dominant driveways and garages is essential to avoid creating the “anywhere” suburban style of the late 20th century.”

Provision of footpath links to facilities will be retained and made available where appropriate.

Developers have also said that there is the potential to add a pedestrian crossing across North Deeside Road which will facilitate safe access to bus stops and Milltimber Primary School route through areas of open space.

There will be also be affordable housing included in the provision in order to meet planning demands.

Their previous plans for 60 homes at the site met strong opposition from residents and Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council.

Aberdeen City Council will consider the application and make a decision at a later date.