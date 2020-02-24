Plans submitted for 140 homes at site of Aberdeen office block

Plans have been lodged to build 140 new homes in Aberdeen city centre.

Telereal Trillium wants to demolish the former Department of Work and Pensions base at Greyfriars House in Gallowgate and build apartments.

It has submitted an application for planning permission in principle to Aberdeen City Council.

According to the application, the major development would include new housing along with car park spaces.

The site has lain empty since January last year. The offices were put on the market but attracted little interest.

Public consultations were carried out in October and members of the public were invited to view the designs.

Their views will be considered as part of the application.

A project spokesman said previously: “Telereal Trillium envisages the site could provide up to 140 new high-quality homes to meet growing demand for modern city centre living in Aberdeen.

“Having held recent discussions with the council’s planning department, it is accepted in principle that the property is well located and better suited for a residential development.”