Plans revealed for new £2.2 million nursery in Aberdeen

Plans have been lodged to build a new multi-million-pound nursery in an Aberdeen community.

A site had been identified to construct the £2.2 million facility on the site of the former Cummings Park Primary School in Northfield.

The new nursery, near Cummings Park Community Centre will help the council meet Scottish Government’s targets to double the amount of free hours available for eligible two-year-olds and all four-year-olds from 600 to 1,140 hours by next year.

A design statement by Halliday Fraser Munro said the facilities are “desperately needed by and have the support of the local community” against the backdrop of the Scottish Government’s commitment to expand free childcare hours.

It added: “Subject to satisfactory justification and agreement on certain policy issues and technical details, we see no reason why this application for planning permission should not be supported by the planning authority.”

The plans show that toilets, changing facilities and two play areas will be provided within the facility.

Kitchen areas and cloak facilities will also be created within the site.

The design statement adds there is “some evidence” from historic maps a quarry existed near the site, with investigations ongoing to establish the ground conditions and inform the foundation design.

The Evening Express revealed last week that a construction programme is under way at schools across the north-east to meet the ambitious childcare targets, with Tullos School in Torry among the facilities getting a major expansion.

The Scottish Government has provided local authorities across Scotland with revenue funding of an additional £567m per year by 2021-22, the first full financial year of the expansion.

Councils will also receive total capital funding of £476m over four years to support building projects to create new indoor and outdoor capacity to deliver the expansion.