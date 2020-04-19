Plans pitched for marquee in north-east town

Plans have been lodged to set up a marquee near a north-east town.

The owners of West Craigslen near Turriff want to erect two interlinked tipi marquees between April and August.

The temporary structures would be used for outdoor events.

According to documents submitted to Aberdeenshire Council alongside the application it would be connected to a private water supply.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The application form submitted by Anita Bona said the water at the site was from a spring.

It said: “Currently there is a private water supply within the boundary of the land owned by the applicants.

“This is fed from a natural spring which collects in a 1,500-litre containing submersible pump which pumps to a filtration unit to our home.

“Flow rate from the water source is 22 litres per minute. It was tested in November 2019 for cleanliness and deemed as acceptable.”