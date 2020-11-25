Plans unveiled for new community garden in north-east town

Plans have been lodged for a new community garden in a north-east town.

The blueprints for Stonehaven‘s Market Square have been submitted by Stonehaven Business Association.

Documents featured alongside the proposals said it would help improve footfall to the town centre and help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

It is to be known as The Phoenix Community Garden.

© Supplied by Hyve Architects

A design statement prepared by Hyve Architects said the project would create an outdoor space for people to enjoy.

It said: “Stonehaven, in common with many town centres in recent years, has

suffered decreased footfall, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is a desire amongst local residents and businesses to preserve and

enhance the town centre offering and to improve its economic and

social vibrancy.

“The aspiration of this project is to create an outdoor civic space for people to enjoy within the town centre at Market Square. By establishing an attractive space for people to meet and enjoy, this will generate increased footfall to the town centre businesses which are such an important part of the vibrancy of the town.

“The aim is to regenerate the area at the north end of the Market Buildings within the Market Square next to the historic granite fountain; to clear and relocate the existing street furniture elsewhere within the vicinity and to create a new civic space in the form of a community garden with attractive planting and seating to encourage people to spend time in the town centre.”