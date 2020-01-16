Plans for new Aberdeen KFC stall after building warrant refused

A building warrant to fit out a new fast food restaurant has been refused by the local authority.

Plans were approved in June 2018 to create a KFC across from McDonald’s in Bridge of Don.

The plans focused on the site of the former Peugeot showroom on the corner of Intown Road and Broadfold Road.

At that time, it was originally expected that the restaurant would be open before the end of the year.

However, it remains empty and no fit-out has started.

Now a building warrant to carry out necessary works for the restaurant to open has been refused by Aberdeen City Council.

It was originally submitted on March 1 2019, and was for the “fit out of shell to form a KFC restaurant and drive-thru, with all fittings front of house and back of house.”

The value of the work was estimated to be around £180,000.

It is thought that a total of 50 new jobs will be created at the restaurant.

A spokeswoman for KFC said the company did not have any update on the site and declined to comment.

The site is owned by Kemble Estates.

The firm had previously extensively marketed the site. However, despite its best efforts, Michael Kemble of Kemble Estates said it has “remained unoccupied and an eyesore, getting on for 10 years.”

It also has plans lodged with Aberdeen City Council to build a drive-thru coffee shop, hoped to be a Starbucks, on the plot of land next to the KFC.

Concerns were previously raised by Bridge of Don community council about the junction between Ellon Road and Broadfold Road, due to traffic building up on the dual carriageway on the approach to the McDonald’s fast food diner at peak times, blocking part of the road.

It is thought that traffic from the KFC, as well as the potential new coffee shop, would cause more problems with cars blocking the entrance and exit to Ellon Road.

Mr Kemble said full traffic management studies were worked on by the company, including a large amount of modelling using proposed footfall at the two sites, as well as McDonald’s.

Aberdeen City Council declined to comment.

It is not yet known when the KFC will open or when potential fit outs will begin in the future.