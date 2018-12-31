Plans lodged to widen rail track in Aberdeen as part of works to improve service

Plans have been lodged to turn a narrow strip of land running alongside a railway line in Aberdeen into a double track.

Network Rail has applied to Aberdeen City Council to use the land adjacent to the existing railway corridor at Kinaldie, Pitmedden Road, Dyce, for expanding the railway track.

In its application letter, Network Rail said the area is required for double tracking.

It added the move is also necessary to ensure there is sufficient width between the railway lines and the boundary fence to allow maintenance staff to walk safely.

The proposal forms part of the wider scheme of railways improvement works between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

Transport Scotland aims to create an hourly service between Aberdeen and Inverness, a half-hour service between Inverness and Elgin and a half hourly service between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

