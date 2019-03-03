Plans lodged to turn north-east cafe into two-bed flat

Plans have been put forward to turn a former cafe into a two-bed apartment, blaming the economic downturn.

An application has been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council to change the use of the former Big Moon Coffee House on Stonehaven’s seafront promenade into an apartment.

A report by architects AB Roger & Young Ltd said due to the economic downturn, the cafe had been “performing badly”, adding it was “not financially viable” to keep it running.

It added the owner wants to return the building to private accommodation instead of leaving the ground floor space lying dormant.

The architect’s report added: “Permission should be granted by Aberdeenshire Council to return the ground floor back to its previous status of residential accommodation, allowing our client to move forward with a viable business operation.”