Plans lodged to turn former bank offices on Aberdeen’s Union Street into 12 new flats

Plans have been lodged to turn former bank offices into 12 new flats.

Baxel Ltd has applied to Aberdeen City Council to turn vacant offices at 480 Union Street into residential properties.

The proposals would see the upper storeys of the category C-listed building and the attic space converted to flats.

Clydesdale Bank, the former tenant, had been marketing the entire building for lease as office space for a number of years but there was limited interest.

Ryden, agent for the application, said there has been interest from developers looking to convert the upper levels to residential use.

The firm added that, following a marketing campaign, a closing date was set with five parties all bidding at the closing date.

A design statement for the plans said the refurbishments would reflect the aspirations of the council for more residential units in the city.