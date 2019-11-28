Plans lodged to turn former Aberdeen school into 50 flats

A housing association boss has said people’s housing needs are at the heart of plans to transform a fire-hit former school into flats.

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of Grampian Housing Association (GHA), spoke as it was revealed plans have been submitted to redevelop Victoria Road School into 50 affordable homes, a nursery and community space.

Under the plans, the derelict granite building would be restored and there would be landscaping and parking.

GHA and Torry Development Trust (TDT) have been working together to develop the proposals and if approved by Aberdeen City Council, work would start in the summer of next year.

Architect Steven Berry, from David Murray Associates, will lead the project.

Mr Clapperton told the Press and Journal: “It is an exciting time for this project. Responding to people’s housing needs is at the heart of this project.

“In an area where there is high demand for affordable homes, the development will provide quality homes for social rent to meet the varying housing needs of families, couples and single people.”

David Fryer, lead trustee with Torry Development Trust, said: “The planning application for our project is a measure of the collaborative commitment to this innovative community regeneration project by the GHA/TDT partnership and has been developed to meet local needs.”

Before the plans were lodged, the public got the chance to view the scheme and give their feedback.

A consultation results report submitted alongside the application reads: “There was a clear consensus that the proposals address local needs and the vision for the site is seen to be imaginative and exciting.”

However, developers admitted they had been faced with a new challenge after the school was hit by a massive fire in May and significantly damaged.

Mr Berry carried out a full internal assessment of the property including the parts damaged by the fire to ensure the building was safe enough to proceed.

Before the keys to the site were handed over to the Torry Development Trust, the primary school’s fate was repeatedly threatened with demolition.