Plans lodged to turn former Aberdeen railway station into cafe

Proposals to turn a former railway station in Aberdeen into a new cafe have been lodged with the local authority.

JJ’s Food & Drink Co Ltd hopes to turn the Cults Railway Station into a cafe, specifically aimed at users of the Deeside Way, Cults residents as well as anyone else in Aberdeen.

The station building was constructed in the early 1890s, operating until the line closed in 1966. It contained a booking office, waiting hall, staff accommodation and toilets as well as a goods yard.

The new application hopes to convert it into a cafe, utilising both indoor and outdoor space as well as the former platform.

A design statement submitted alongside the application by Richard Dingwall Architects, states: “The proposals should include both indoor and outdoor space for customers, utilising the existing yard and former platform. As part of the works the original station building should be refurbished, maintaining its history and character.

“The numerous extensions to the building should be reclad to greatly improve their appearance. The proposals should contribute to the economic, social, cultural and sustainability aims of Cults and Aberdeen, by making use of a run down historic building, providing jobs for the local economy and providing greater amenities.

“The Deeside Way is very popular all year round with local residents for exercise and leisure, and in the summer with tourists exploring Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“During the recent Covid-19 pandemic, the Deeside Way has seen massive increases in use by cyclists, walkers and runners. However, despite its popularity there are very little services directly adjacent to the Deeside Way, except for the Park Café at the start of the route in Duthie Park.

“This therefore provides a unique opportunity to improve the amenities on the Deeside Way and encourage more residents and visitors outdoors.”

© Richard Dingwall Architects

It’s proposed the original station building and lean to extension to the north will become the main café area, with main entrance and exit points relocated to the platform.

If approved, there will also be an open plan dining area for customers who want a more formal meal or are in bigger groups which will be within the lean to extension at the north.

There will be a private dining room to the west, available for use for private events, and toilets will be within the existing store room to the east.

Informal outdoor seating will be provided along the platform in front of the station building and will be of a temporary nature so they can be put away each night, and will only be used during dry weather.

Car parking will remain, and there will be a number of cycle hoops and a cycle repair station installed too.