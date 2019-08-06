Plans lodged to turn former Aberdeen community centre into business premises

Plans to turn a former Aberdeen community centre into a business premises has been lodged with the local authority.

The application was submitted to Aberdeen City Council this week on behalf of Mark Kemp of FortyTwo Studio Ltd for Beechgrove Church House at 35 Midstocket Road.

The building was most recently used as the Midstocket Church Centre, however, is no longer in use.

FortyTwo Studio, the applicants behind the project, is currently based on Crown Street, and is a design agency.

No additional changes, such as access, parking, water supply, and waste storage and collection are proposed to be altered as a result of the change of use.

A target determination deadline, which Aberdeen City Council hopes to make a decision by, has been set for October 4.