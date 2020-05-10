Plans lodged to turn Aberdeen office into flats

Plans have been lodged with Aberdeen City Council to turn a city centre office building into flats.

A building warrant has been submitted to the local authority which would see the property on North Silver Street converted.

The former office building, which has B-listed status, would be altered to contain a total of four flats under the plans.

The building is owned by Diamond Property Developments Ltd, which is based at Arnhall Business Park in Westhill.

Under the plans, submitted by Jon Frullani Architects on behalf of the building’s owners, two of the proposed flats would have one bedroom and the others would have two bedrooms.

According to building warrant documents submitted to the city council, the value of the work to be carried out would be around £240,000.

The proposals are set to be reviewed by council officers later this month.