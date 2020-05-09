Plans lodged to replace protected trees at Aberdeen care home

Plans have been lodged with Aberdeen City Council for the planting of 18 new trees during works to a care home.

A project to extend Rubislaw Park Care Home would result in the loss of several trees. However, a survey found there would be opportunities to plant new trees to replace those lost.

A number of different species would be planted under the plans, if they are approved.

They include alder, aspen, Scots pine and yew.

A report submitted alongside the planning application reads: “Cutting back of over-grown shrubs may be required to provide sufficient space for young trees and reduce competition.

“Young trees would typically be obtained as 1m to 1.5m tall nursery stock.

“Planting should be undertaken by a suitably experienced person during the dormant season (October to March).

“Newly planted trees should be protected from grazing by an appropriately supported tree shelter or cage.

“Newly planting trees should be weeded twice a year and any failures replaced.

“Watering will be required during extended periods of drought.”