Plans lodged to protect B-listed Aberdeen property from vandals

Plans have been lodged for new security measures to protect a B-listed Aberdeen building from vandals.

Fleet Investments Aberdeen Ltd has applied for permission to set up new fencing, entrance gates and a CCTV system at Stoneywood House in Dyce.

The four-storey property was built in 1850 by Alexander Pirie who then owned Stoneywood Paper Mill.

According to documents lodged as part of the planning application, there have been issues with vandalism, vegetation damage, wilful fire-raising and dog fouling in the grounds.

A section of fence was also cut open and removed.

Drawings show that a CCTV network would be installed on the building itself to capture images of people entering the grounds.

A planning statement said the changes would protect the house and its grounds and reduce the risk of public liability.

The documents also said it would help protect against any potential coronavirus infection from people walking onto the grounds.

It said: “The applicant wishes to protect the private garden ground and grade B-listed property from further vandalism, vegetation damage, fire-raising and dog fouling and reduce the risk of public liability along with any potential of possible Covid-19 transmission from uninvited persons entering the property.

“The erection of the small sections of security fence will be in locations where timber fences have been broken and have shown to be ineffective.

“The main entrance into the property will have a rendered block work wall capped with synthetic granite cope and with decorative pillars either side of attractive sliding metal gates in a style to complement the building, all to prevent vehicles from accessing the private driveway.

“The installation of CCTV required to capture images of the persons causing damage to the property would allow a passive, non-invasive level of protection without any detrimental effect on the property or surrounding area.”

In May, part of the path along the River Don through Stoneywood was shut at Stoneywood House by its owners.

A notice was put in place outside the site, which is near to Stoneywood Terrace, and gates on to the estate have been shut.