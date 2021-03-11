Plans lodged to knock Aberdeen petrol station down and redevelop it

Plans to demolish and redevelop an Aberdeen petrol station have been unveiled.

The Shell Cocket Hat petrol station on North Anderson Drive has submitted plans to redevelop the site by replacing the existing shop building and changing the site layout.

The proposals, which have been submitted to Aberdeen City Council this week, include demolishing the building and forecourt canopy, removing the current services such as power, drainage system, car wash and pumps.

If approved, plans include rebuilding and increasing the size of the sales building which includes the shop.

New pumps would be installed, as well as a canopy created over the top to keep them protected.

Access points for entry and exit onto North Anderson Drive would remain the same.

It’s hoped the proposals will modernise the site, and ensure that local jobs can be sustained.

However, the car wash and jet wash facilities would not be returning.

A supporting statement submitted by AMCA Architects on behalf of Shell said:

“The proposed development has been laid out to incorporate a new standalone canopy with 4 islands, one of which will be housing the offset fills.

“The parking will increase from the original 7 to 17 parking spaces. There is a proposed loading bay by the shop and bin store, surrounded by 2.4m high fencing.

“The new proposal does not include a jet wash, [or a] car wash.”

“The proposed redevelopment of the existing filling station, will both modernise and allow for greater provisions on offer to customers and sustain local jobs. Overall, the service station will bring benefits to both local economy and support local communications to and from Midstocket area.

“The sales building will be fully accessible to all and will comply with the Disabled Discrimination Act requirements with automatic access doors, level access and DDA toilet provisions.”