Plans lodged to extend north-east church

Plans have been lodged to add an extension to a north-east church.

The building, in Fetterangus, near Mintlaw, was listed for sale by the Church of Scotland in April and sold to a developer.

Elgin-based CM designs has submitted plans on behalf of its client, pastor Stuart Watt.

Mr Watt bought the church and wants to convert it into a community space as part of the Mintlaw Community Church project.

He wants to make the building more accessible to everyone in the village.

Drawings show that the proposed extension would feature an office, kitchen, stores and toilets.

Earlier this year Mr Watt said the Mintlaw Community Church needed to raise money to make the project happen.

He said: “The building does need modernising. We’re hoping to raise around £100,000 to build an extension to add toilets and make it fully accessible for everyone.”