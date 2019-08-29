Plans lodged to expand Aberdeen nursery

Plans have been lodged to deliver the latest nursery expansion in Aberdeen, ahead of the doubling of free childcare hours next year.

From next August, parents of three and four-year-olds will be entitled to 1,140 hours of free nursery care annually, compared with 600 hours now.

Ahead of the sweeping changes, both Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils have been building a raft of new nurseries or expanding existing facilities.

The local authority has applied to refurbish the existing Tullos Nursery in Torry in a bid to help meet the target.

According to the plans, this will involve the removal of internal walls and the refurbishment of the existing nursery to include additional toilets, nappy change areas and a kitchen.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The project is part of our early learning and childcare expansion programme where the current 600 hours of funded provision is increasing to 1,140 hours per eligible youngster per year from August 2020.

“A feasibility study was carried out and having looked at all options and considering the requirements for early years provision in the Tullos area, it was decided that internal reconfiguration will create the additional space required.

“The Tullos project involves reconfiguration of the existing space in the nursery to allow more flexibility in the way that the nursery operates.”

Plans were lodged earlier this month to build a new £2.2 million facility on the site of the former Cummings Park Primary School in Northfield.

The Scottish Government has provided local authorities across Scotland with revenue funding of an additional £567m per year by 2021-22, the first full year of the expansion.

Councils will also receive total capital funding of £476m over four years to support building projects to create new indoor and outdoor capacity to deliver the expansion.