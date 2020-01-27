Plans lodged to demolish house and build new homes in north-east town

Plans have been lodged to demolish a house in a north-east town and build new homes on the site.

Aberdeenshire Council has applied for permission to bring down the property on Castle Street in Fraserburgh and create six new homes.

A reported submitted by the local authority said the condition of the existing building means repairing it is “not economically viable”.

They want to replace the unlisted house with six one-bedroom affordable homes.

A planning statement statement said the new development would meet the needs of tenants and fit in with the area.

It said: “Although the brief is to construct simple affordable housing, care has been taken to style the buildings to meet the expectation of tenants, and to endeavour to create simple architecture reflecting today’s standards and trends as well as keeping with the surrounding mix of buildings.”