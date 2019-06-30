Plans lodged to demolish historic Aberdeen railway signal box

Plans have been lodged for the demolition of a historic rail station signal box.

The equipment at Dyce Railway Station in Aberdeen, will be removed if the building warrant is approved.

The work has been proposed by IKM Consulting on behalf of Bam Nuttall, the contractors for the Network Rail Aberdeen to Inverness infrastructure project.

Work being carried out to dual the track means the signal box, built in 1880, will no longer need to be used.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The signal box at Dyce is now redundant and we have no other operational use for the building.

“The Aberdeen-Inverness Improvement Project will see significant upgrades delivered along the line and the engineering work is progressing well.”

The demolition work is expected to cost around £30,000. Aberdeen City Council said a decision will be made by July 12.