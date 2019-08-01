Plans lodged to create new restaurant in Aberdeen

Plans have been lodged to create a new restaurant near a city bus depot.

The blueprints come from West Coast Estates who want to create a two-storey building on a patch of grass on Mounthooly Way next to the First Bus base.

It comes just weeks after the company applied for permission to convert the former fire service control room into flats and a shop.

A design statement said the building could be used for one business or be split into two units.

No details were given about the companies who could use it.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A document said: “The proposals consist of a two-storey open-plan commercial unit, able to be utilised as a single unit or split into two separate floors.

“Its glazed, public-facing side will address both Mounthooly Way and the car park and will advertise both its function and entrance.

“This is reinforced by a projecting element to the south-western corner, addressing the street.”