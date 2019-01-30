Plans lodged to create 500-600 home ‘coastal community’ in Aberdeen

Plans have been lodged to create a new “coastal community” in Aberdeen – including building 500 to 600 new homes.

Cognito Oak LLP has applied to Aberdeen City Council to build the new residential development at Cloverhill, Bridge of Don, on land to the east of the A92 Ellon Road.

A new recycling centre, shops, eateries and community facilities have also been proposed for the site, near Bridge of Don Industrial Estate.

In a letter, Halliday Fraser Munro, planning consultants for the application, said: “The proposed residential elements would comprise a mix of market and mixed-tenure affordable homes to meet local and market needs.

“A range of other uses would also be provided, including the provision of local shops and services (e.g. small-scale retail, food and drink or service uses) to create a sustainable mixed-use coastal community within the city.

“Other uses will support local employment generation and provide facilities that support the community.”

The application is the latest in a series of new housing developments for the area.

The Grandhome Trust has planning permission in principle for a community of 4,700 homes, including commercial, shopping, leisure and public space.

With long-term potential for 7,000 homes, the community is being planned and developed by the trust, a family-led entity that has held the land for more than 300 years.

The public will get the chance to view the proposals for Cloverhill at a consultation event planned for Tuesday February 26 at St Columba’s Church in Bridge of Don.

The drop-in exhibition will be manned by members of the design team who will deal with any queries.

There will be a number of display panels that provide background to the site, illustrate the proposals and explain the planning process.