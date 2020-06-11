Plans lodged to convert north-east hotel into homes

Plans have been lodged to convert a north-east hotel into housing.

Proposals submitted to Moray Council seek permission to turn the Marine Hotel in Buckie into four town houses, with three low-cost housing units to the rear.

The plans are a reapplication of proposals which were previously withdrawn to allow the low-cost housing to be added to the project.

Planning documents state: “In principal the change of use and the proposal to the rear was acceptable.

“The initial application for the conversion was recommended for approval and the development at the rear was to be a second phase.

“These have now been merged to provide low cost housing units to supplement the proposed change of use.”

The proposals add: “This project will see considerable demolition of previous extension to the main building of the hotel.”

Members of the public, business and community groups will now have the opportunity to comment on the plans and lodge objections or letters of support before the local authority reaches a decision to either grant or refuse planning permission for the project.